Bryce Young's first turnover of 2025 NFL season was an ugly one
It was not a great start for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. A lackluster first period highlighted by an underthrown would-be touchdown gave way to a second quarter that began with an ugly turnover. After last season's start, it was a really unfortunate turn of events.
Young rolled out and threw on the run to Xavier Legette coming across the field. Young never saw a defensive back, and Legette ran into him and fell down. The ball got batted up in the air and fell right into the arms of a diving defender for the pick.
Young had been really good at limiting turnovers towards the end of last year, but the beginning of the season has not been as kind. It is, of course, a much better start than last year, when Young's first pass of the year went for an interception.
This was just a bad mistake by the QB, but it's one that happens from time to time. Still, with questions persisting about whether or not Young can be the answer at quarterback, that is a horrible way to start the year. Young, to that point, had less than 30 passing yards and missed that aforementioned missed touchdown.
Young endured instant pressure on a blitz and lofted the ball to an open Hunter Renfrow on the first drive, but because of the pressure, he couldn't get enough air on it, and the defensive back caught up and hit Renfrow as he was trying to make the grab. So far, it's not been a good start. Carolina trails 10-3.
