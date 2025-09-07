Will Panthers OT Ikem Ekwonu play Week 1 vs. Jaguars?
The Carolina Panthers are starting their season off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, but a few players will have to wait to make their 2025 debuts.
The Panthers have listed rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, tight end James Mitchell and defensive tackle Cam Jackson as the inactive players against the Jags, according to The Athletic insider Joe Person.
The most notable name on the list is Ekwonu, a former first-round pick expected to be in the starting lineup. With his absence, the Panthers will have Yosh Nijman taking his place as a starter with Brady Christensen serving as the swing tackle.
Ekwonu's absence isn't a surprise for the Panthers considering he was listed as doubtful for the game in Friday's injury report. He had recently undergone an appendectomy and Friday marked his return to the practice field, albeit in a limited fashion. Ekwonu missed two games last season for the Panthers in the middle of the season, but Carolina came on top in both of those games. Perhaps that could serve as a good omen for the Panthers in their game today against the Jags.
The Jaguars will also have a few people down. Cornerback Montaric Brown, offensive linemen Wyatt Milum and Cole Van Lanen and defensive linemen Danny Striggow, Maason Smith and B.J. Green II will be in street clothes for Jacksonville.
Kickoff between the Panthers and Jaguars is set for 1 p.m. ET inside EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.
