Bryce Young reacts to being voted Panthers offensive captain third straight year
Much will depend on the Carolina Panthers' defense radically improving compared to last year in 2025. However, even if that unit makes an unthinkable leap and goes from the worst defense in the NFL to an above-average one it's not likely to matter if the Panthers don't also get another significant step forward from starting quarterback Bryce Young.
Young's career has been a bit of a rollercoaster since he was drafted, with lows as low as any pro quarterback has seen since Jimmy Clausen and highs that show he really might live up to his potential as No. 1 overall pick.
If nothing else it's clear that Young's teammates believe in him. Last week he was voted offensive captain for the third straight year since getting drafted. Here's what Young had to say about that in an interview with Gabe McDonald at CSL.
Young took great strides last season after returning to the lineup in Week 8, especially in the realm of making plays when the pocket breaks down. If he can take the next step and learn to take a little bit at a time rather than relying on explosives, the sky will be the limit for what he can accomplish.
On the other side of the ball the Panthers voted star defensive tackle Derrick Brown their defensive captain. Brown missed all but one game last season after suffering a meniscus tear Week 1. His return should be a big factor in improving a defense that allowed more points than any team in NFL history last year.
On special teams the Panthers voted long snapper JJ Jansen captain. He is entering his 17th season in Carolina. Today's season opener against Jacksonville will be his 261st career game.
The Panthers will also have a rotating weekly captain for each game this season.
