Bryce Young opens up on struggles facing Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has seen his fair share of ups and downs. Throughout his college and high school career, he was dominant, a record-setting QB who won the Heisman and got picked first overall. In the NFL, he experienced some historic struggles for a year and a half before turning it around.
Shedeur Sanders has had a similar trajectory, being one of college's best QBs before running into trouble in the NFL, though his troubles began at the draft and have continued in camp, where he's QB4 right now. Young was asked about Sanders' situation after their practice today.
Bryce Young reflects on Shedeur Sanders following Panthers-Browns practice
Today, Shedeur Sanders and Bryce Young were on the same field. The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers held a practice session together before Friday's preseason-opening matchup. Afterward, Young was asked if he had any advice for the embattled Sanders.
Young said he didn't, "He's had a ton of success his entire life. The reason he's here is he knows how to get here. I'm trying to find my way, do the best I can, the same with all those guys over on that side. They've all been good, there's a reason they're playing NFL football. Everyone has their own path, everyone has their journey."
Young also joked that he is roughly same age as Sanders. The former Alabama quarterback entered the NFL earlier than most, so as he enters his third year, he's only just 24 as of July 25. That makes him the same age or younger than Michael Penix Jr., Tyler Shough, Jayden Daniels, and others who just joined the NFL recently.
