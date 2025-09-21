Bryce Young picks up where he left off vs. Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans are going to have nightmares about Bryce Young. He had a career outing last season in eliminating them from postseason contention. He beat them as one of two wins in 2023, his rookie season, and on Sunday, he looks like he's back to what we saw from him last season.
The Carolina Panthers deferred, and the Falcons then missed a field goal. Young was then surgical and methodical, driving down the field and scoring with relative ease. He converted a fourth down with a beautiful pass to Tetairoa McMillan and then scrambled for a touchdown.
The QB had over 250 yards and two touchdown scrambles last season in the 44-38 victory in Atlanta. Now, this is his third scramble for a touchdown in two games has the Panthers up early. It was a brilliant start on all fronts.
That last part is huge, because the Panthers have started slow in the first two games en route to losses. They couldn't get turned around against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they did respond in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals.
It fell short, but the ideal game doesn't need a 19-point scoring burst to make it close. This time, the Panthers are aiming to avoid that fate with a fast start.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Dave Canales is spot-on in his assessment of Panthers QB Bryce Young
Panthers legend Steve Smith walks back ‘weak-ass’ comments on fans
Falcons assistant’s take on Panthers’ offense unintentionally devastating
Cam Newton comments on Xavier Legette’s ‘development disaster’