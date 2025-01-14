Bryce Young ranked second among all NFL QBs in one key stat
Seemingly daily, there is a new Bryce Young stat that pops up and shows just how good he really was down the stretch last year. After the 2023 season, there were questions about how bad Young might be. Now, there are statements about how good the Carolina Panthers quarterback can be.
The box scores, film, and advanced analytics all combine to paint the picture of a special talent thriving on an offense that still doesn't have premier weapons. The latest stat is another good indicator that Young will continue to be good in the future and could end up as one of the best QBs in the NFL.
This Bryce Young stat is highly encouraging
Out of all NFL quarterbacks, Bryce Young went through his progressions more than all but one. Only Joe Burrow had a higher progression rate. This means that on 91.9% of dropbacks, Young made it through his progressions before making a throw.
This shows an elite ability to read the field, as his percentage is up there with Burrow, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, and several other great quarterbacks. It indicates that Young was making throws of his own volition and not relying on the play call or the design.
The stats show that while Dave Canales' offense was great for Young, it wasn't scripted to give the quarterback success. Young was out there making plays on his own while going through all of his reads. This also came as defenses routinely blitzed Young to speed up his clock.
One other key aspect of this stat is that this includes Weeks 1-18, which counts the abysmal two starts and the brief relief appearances the Panthers QB had in Weeks 1-7. If those numbers were removed, it's possible that Young would lead the league in this stat that proves how great Young can really be.
