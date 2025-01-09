Bryce Young gets snubbed for NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Bryce Young had arguably the best day of his career in Week 18. The second-year Carolina Panthers star had plenty of great performances down the stretch to close out 2024, but a five-touchdown overtime win likely takes the cake.
He was nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week and could've been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. He has had very few accolades like this in his NFL career. Unfortunately, despite his best efforts, he came up a little short.
Bryce Young misses out on NFC OPOW
Jahmyr Gibbs was the NFL's choice for Offensive Player of the Week in Week 18. It's hard to say he's undeserving with 170 total yards and four touchdowns from the running back position. It's also hard to undersell what Bryce Young did last week.
For his part, he effectively eliminated the Atlanta Falcons from the playoffs on the road while turning in five touchdowns, 275 total yards, and a 73.5% completion rate. He was special all afternoon, and he did it without his starting running back (or the backup) and while missing an offensive lineman.
Perhaps the most egregious snub was the FedEx Air Player of the Week. Bo Nix won that after throwing for over 300 yards and four touchdowns, but one of the touchdowns came after multiple tips by the defense in the end zone.
Additionally, he was playing against second and third-string defenders. The Kansas City Chiefs were resting virtually everyone, and Nix had very little defensive pushback. The Falcons needed to win the game and they gave it all they had. It was just no use in stopping Young, who truthfully had one of the most impressive performances of the entire week.
