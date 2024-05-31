Bryce Young to Hold Youth Football Camp in Charlotte
A great opportunity for kids to learn some tricks from an NFL starting quarterback.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be holding a youth football camp this Saturday, June 1st, at Johnson C. Smith University from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. EST.
Per the press release, campers will receive a souvenir autograph from Bryce Young (item provided – outside items not permitted), a photo with Bryce Young, and a limited-edition Bryce Young Football ProCamp t-shirt.
The camp is available for all boys and girls, ages 6-13. Admission is free.
Address for the camp: Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, NC, 28216.
