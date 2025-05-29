Cam Newton ranked greatest Panthers player in franchise history over Steve Smith
The Carolina Panthers don't exactly have a history of elite NFL players. They're not the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, or San Francisco 49ers. To be totally fair, they've been around for 30 years, so it's hard to land historic players and churn out Hall of Famers in so little time.
That said, they do have some notable names, and there are a few with a legitimate argument for the best player in franchise history. Steve Smith ranks in the top 10 all-time in receiving yards, and the vast majority came with Carolina. Cam Newton's the only MVP. Luke Kuechly was almost a first-ballot Hall of Famer after just eight seasons.
Given the importance of offense, the conversation comes down to Smith vs. Newton, two stars who briefly crossed paths. According to The Big Lead's Brian Thomas, it's Newton, and it wasn't a terribly difficult choice.
"The apex prime of Newton’s career was far more special than he’s given credit for. In 2015, he racked up all of the major offensive accolades — including Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Pro, and the league MVP Award. The three-time Pro Bowler also took the Panthers to the Super Bowl that season after leading the team to a 15-1 record in the regular season," he said. "Newton’s physicality as a unicorn of an athlete was on full display. He’d run over you, run around you, and with the flick of his wrist, launch the ball downfield with ease (and supreme velocity)."
Smith may have been a better wide receiver than Newton was a quarterback. Smith could make an argument for a top 25 wide receiver of all time, but Newton probably doesn't rank that high among QBs. Still, given the importance of a quarterback and how much less common good ones are, Newton gets the nod here.
Watching Newton carry the Panthers in the 2010s was something special. Smith carried them as best as he could before that, but a wide receiver, and a physically limited one in some ways, can only do so much. Newton was truly Superman, so he gets this prestigious honor, and he may not lose it ever.
