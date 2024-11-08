Cam Newton knows exactly what NFL fans want to see from their quarterback
Cam Newton knows what it's like to have struggles in the NFL. The quarterback was a special talent from day one as a rookie, but he knows that winning and losing aren't always tied to just that. After Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young went viral for his reaction to the victory last week, Newton offered up some advice to all quarterbacks.
Newton played 11 years in the NFL, 10 with the Panthers. He's seen the ups, an MVP win and Super Bowl berth, and lows of the sport, and he thinks through it all there is one thing fans need.
Cam Newton advises all NFL quarterbacks on one thing they must provide
On his Fourth and One podcast, Cam Newton reacted to an edit of Bryce Young speaking about taking his first victory formation snap in the NFL. He said through wins, losses, and even ties, NFL fans need to be given hope by their quarterbacks. "They want some type of validation of why am I supporting this team?"
He said that when he first made it into the NFL, he couldn't give away Panthers jerseys. Newton provided the team hope even when they weren't winning at first. Newton revealed that someone once said the best thing about Steve Smith was that he "looked like he cared."
The players that can succeed in the NFL can give their teams hope. That has been very scarce in Carolina over the last, well, five seasons since they unceremoniously cut Newton. But on Sunday, Young provided just a glimmer of hope for a starving fanbase.
