Cam Newton wants to pass the torch to Panthers QB Bryce Young
Though the middle years included a bevy of different starting quarterbacks and the future is far from set, Carolina Panthers fans certainly envisioned a Bryce Young era similar to the Cam Newton era when he was drafted first overall in 2023. Though it's been an up-and-down road, even Newton himself has admitted that he wants to metaphorically pass the torch to his successor.
Newton was cut in 2020, a decision that has impacted the franchise even now. He was replaced by Tedy Bridgewater, then Sam Darnold, then Newton for a second try, then Baker Mayfield, and PJ Walker before a final few games for Darnold. Then, Young was selected, potentially giving the Panthers the franchise QB they'd longed for since they unceremoniously cut Newton.
Newton's lack of involvement with the team, which may be because he's technically not retired, has been discussed at length. Apparently, Newton had many ideas on how to use his newfound media role to benefit the Panthers, including new quarterback Young.
He revealed, “I said, ‘Yo, I’m really taking this media s**t serious, why don’t we give a live audience the experience, let’s do a Funky Friday for the masses?' I was like, yo, this could be the perfect way to pass the torch to Bryce Young." He had the desire to talk with Luke Keuchly "unfiltered," and to share stories with Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen, and others. He thought fans would like that.
This can all still happen, though it's likely a little bit harder for him to get an active player on his podcast since he's technically a free agent. While not everyone has said they are on board, Olsen expressed his desire to sit down with him in response to Newton's admission about the Germany trip.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Breakout Panthers star named among top 2024 Pro Bowl sleepers
Cam Newton feelings hurt over exclusion from Panthers legend group
Dave Canales deserves credit for Bryce Young’s upward trajectory
Pat McAfee & friends give high honor to Panthers offensive line