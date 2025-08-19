Can (should) the Panthers meet the asking price for the NFL's sack leader?
The Carolina Panthers have officially been linked to Trey Hendrickson. The fit makes sense, and the need has been obvious for a while, but now there is official reporting saying that Carolina is interested. How interested they are remains to be seen, but it looks like their hat is officially in the ring.
The Cincinnati Bengals aren't going to part with their disgruntled star for nothing, though. They will still get a hefty return for Hendrickson even if he wants nothing to do with them anymore. They reportedly told teams what the price is. Can the Panthers meet it? Should they?
Can the Panthers afford Trey Hendrickson?
The Carolina Panthers might love to add Trey Hendrickson, but they won't love the revealed asking price. According to Dianna Russini, teams have been told the deal will include a 2026 first-round pick and a young player.
The Panthers probably can afford that. The Bengals said that the player didn't have to be an edge rusher, but ironically, that's who the Panthers would probably have to trade with. They added Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen to the edge in the second and third rounds of the draft.
Whichever one the Panthers feel worse about could easily be packaged with the first-round pick. If the Panthers wanted to keep them both as a trio with Hendrickson, then it gets a little more tricky. The Panthers aren't exactly overflowing with young talent.
They could deal Xavier Legette to clear up the logjam at wide receiver, but the Bengals are maybe the one team who does not need a wide receiver whatsoever. Trevor Etienne, because of another logjam at running back, is expendable, but he's just not terribly valuable.
Ja'Tavion Sanders could be included, but again, he's just not that valuable as a former fourth-round pick who didn't do a ton in his rookie season. Trevin Wallace would add to the gaping hole at ILB. Put simply, it'd have to be one of the edge rushers.
Should the Panthers trade for Trey Hendrickson?
With that in mind, it certainly doesn't look like the Panthers should swing a deal. A 2026 first-round pick is costly enough when you consider the fact that Carolina's ceiling is roughly eight wins. But then adding either Nic Scourton or Princely Umanmielen makes it really costly.
And then there's the inevitable extension. Carolina is not overflowing with cap space, and Bryce Young needs an extension. Would you rather keep the young edge rushers and the pick and extend Bryce Young more easily or have Trey Hendrickson? The former just seems so much smarter and better.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans
Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching
National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’
Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game