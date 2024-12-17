Carolina Panthers need to sign $100 million free agent wide receiver in 2025
Over the last few weeks, it's become clear that the Carolina Panthers need another good pass-catcher to take them over the top. The wide receiver corps, led by Adam Thielen and rookies Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, is as solid as it's been in a few years, but it lacks a true number one.
Aside from Thielen, who is only getting older, the Panthers' wide receivers are largely dependant on things being perfect for them to produce. They are also, by and large, all better suited to be WR2s and not top targets on NFL offenses. That leaves a hole at the top, one that can be filled by a pending free agent from the Buffalo Bills.
The Panthers need to add Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper has revitalized himself since leaving the disheartening situation that is the 2024 Cleveland Browns. He did catch zero passes on Sunday, but before then had caught 16 passes in five games with the Buffalo Bills.
Is Amari Cooper a dominant number one anymore? Not truly, but he can act in that role on a short-term contract while the Panthers try something. They can develop either Coker or Legette into top-of-the-depth-chart talent (my money would be on Coker taking that role over Legette in the future) or draft someone else to try and find that diamond in the rough.
Their first overall pick should probably be on someone in the front seven on defense, but that doesn't mean they can't target someone like Emeka Egbuka, Tre Harris, or Isaiah Bond later in the draft. At some point, the Panthers will have to hit on a true WR1. In the meantime, adding Cooper gives Young a reliable target if not an explosive one.
