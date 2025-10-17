Carolina Panthers' vaunted 2025 NFL draft class already doing heavy lifting
The Carolina Panthers, after the pretty disappointing 2024 draft class, needed to ace the 2025 NFL draft. On paper, they did just that, getting a WR1, two promising edge rushers, and an intriguing safety, among others. But the game's not played on paper.
However, according to CBS Sports, the Panthers have gotten the seventh-most production in terms of rookie snap percentage. The Panthers have seen a 12.9% snap percentage from their rookies. Ordinarily, that doesn't mean much. The Titans have a 14.7% snap percentage, and they're awful. The Browns are leading the NFL there, and they're also terrible.
But the Panthers are 3-3 and looking pretty decent right now, so it's clear that the rookie class is helping somewhat. And if you turn on the tape, you can see just how well this class has done so far.
Panthers did actually ace the 2025 NFL draft
If the season ended today, Emeka Egbuka would probably win Offensive Rookie of the Year. But the underlying metrics suggest that Tetairoa McMillan has been better, so the Panthers' pass-catcher has a good case for the award.
Trevor Etienne has been solid when given carries, and he's only made one mistake while fielding kicks. He's been solid. Mitchell Evans, who is playing more with Ja'Tavion Sanders out, has been graded highly several weeks of the year. Jimmy Horn Jr. has made two huge plays in the last two weeks (which have been wins).
On defense, Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton have been solid. Umanmielen 20% of the team's total sacks. Scourton is second on the team in tackles for loss. Lathan Ransom, at least in run defense, has graded pretty well this year, too.
The only real non-factor from this rookie class is Cam'ron Jackson, but he was always a depth piece that hasn't been needed much since the front of the defense has been pretty solid this year. Up and down the roster, the Panthers have contributing rookies.
Aside from McMillan, you'd like to see more from some of these guys. Scourton has no sacks, and while Umanmielen does have a major chunk of the team's total, it's still just one on the year. Ransom struggles in pass coverage, and Etienne did muff a punt. There's room for improvement, but it's clear that there are good players in this class.
