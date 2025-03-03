Panthers acquire defensive stud in no brainer trade proposal
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history from a statistical standpoint this past season, so they obviously have a whole lot of work to do in the coming months.
The Panthers are expected to be aggressive in free agency, although it may be difficult for Carolina to convince top free agents to join its squad.
As a result, the Panthers may have to explore the trade market, and one very intriguing name recently became available: Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
The Commanders have given Allen permission to seek a trade, and while the 30-year-old only played in eight games this past season due to a torn pectoral muscle, he is still a productive players and is three years removed (or two, depending on how you're counting) from a Pro Bowl appearance.
Well, Richard Louis of Old North Banter has proposed a very interesting trade idea for Carolina, as he has the Panthers sending their third-round draft pick to Washington in exchange for Allen.
"Allen is a player who can generate pressure consistently up the middle and would form a terrific duo with Derrick Brown," Louis wrote. "He's finished with at least 5.5 sacks in five seasons in his career. The Panthers need another disruptor on the defensive line, and Allen could be the perfect addition."
Given that Carolina finished with just 32 sacks as a team in 2024, Allen would indeed represent a terrific acquisition for the club.
The University of Alabama product made back-to-back trips to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022, finishing with a career-high nine sacks in the former campaign.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers won this major NFL trade without being involved
Panthers named potential landing spot for another star 49ers WR
ESPN links Carolina Panthers to 4 intriguing ‘big name’ free agents
NFL free agency: 6 more ‘big names’ for Carolina Panthers to consider