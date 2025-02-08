Panthers star drops important take on Bryce Young
Adam Thielen has now made it clear that he fully plans on playing football in 2025, and he intends on doing so with the Carolina Panthers.
So, why is Thielen, a 34-year-old veteran who mulled retirement shortly after the regular season, content on playing for a team that won just five games this past year?
Well, apparently, quarterback Bryce Young is a big part of it.
During a sitdown at the Super Bowl's radio row, Thielen revealed his feelings on Young to The 33rd Team, and he seems pumped about the Panthers' future under center.
"I'm really excited about Bryce and what he was able to do once he got back in the game," Thielen said. "So, excited about what the future holds for this organization and I want to be a part of it."
Thielen has spent the last two seasons in Carolina, initially joining the club via free agency in 2023. He hauled in 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns during his debut campaign with the club, and in 2024, he caught 48 passes for 615 yards and five scores in 10 games.
The Minnesota State product missed extensive time due to a hamstring injury this past year, and at his age, he may no longer be capable of the type of volume he once produced.
As a result, the Panthers definitely need to scour the market for other weapons in free agency, but the issue is that they don't exactly have a ton of cap room. For that reason, Carolina may need to focus heavily on wide receiver help in the NFL Draft.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers legend has perfect reaction to his Hall of Fame snub
Carolina Panthers linked to NFL’s 2024 sack leader as trade target
NFL analyst drops a staggering take on the Carolina Panthers
Panthers linked to wild trade scenario with an NFC South rival