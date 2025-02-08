Carolina Panthers linked to wild trade with NFC South rival
When the Carolina Panthers lost Brian Burns to the New York Giants in a sign-and-trade last offseason, they knew their pass rush was in trouble.
The Panthers tried to answer the bell by signing Jadeveon Clowney, who ended up registering 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks in what was actually a fairly disappointing season for the edge rusher.
However, Clowney still does have some value as a supplementary piece, which is why many view him as a very viable trade candidate this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine feels that Clowney is one of Carolina's top trade assets, but he also suggests a rather strange potential landing spot for him: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ballentine named Clowney as one of the Buccaneers' top three trade targets, which is definitely out there given that the Panthers share the NFC South division with Tampa Bay.
Now, to be fair, Ballentine did qualify his statement by saying that Clowney would be a "logical cap casualty," so perhaps he is only viewing the former No. 1 overall pick as an option for the Bucs if Carolina cuts him.
The Panthers can save nearly $8 million by releasing Clowney, and considering that Carolina doesn't have a whole lot of cap space right now, cutting ties with the 31-year-old would definitely help.
Still, Clowney absolutely has some trade value, as he did manage to register a solid 73.4 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024, and he is also just two seasons removed from racking up 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens.
