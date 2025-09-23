Carolina Panthers address ailing wide receiver room with familiar face
The Carolina Panthers have suffered a lot of injuries to the wide receiver room. It's overall a very different unit than expected at the beginning of training camp, and two major injuries have thrown the unit into a bit of turmoil.
Jimmy Horn Jr. remains a project, Adam Thielen is gone, Jalen Coker is on IR, and Xavier Legette has been bad and is dealing with a hamstring issue. That prompted the Panthers to explore external options, and they landed on bringing a familiar face back to the practice squad in case he's needed for the active roster.
Dan Chisena returns as Panthers seek WR help
According to Charlotte Observer reporter Mike Kaye, the Panthers have re-signed Dan Chisena to the practice squad. They also moved on from Tommy Akingbesote, a DT, to make room for the wide receiver.
Chisena spent very little time with the NFL team last year, but he was in the building until he was released in July after a calf injury prevented him from getting on the field. Last season, he caught his first three NFL passes.
Despite that happening just last year, this is Chisena's sixth season in the league. He's mostly been a special teams player during his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens.
It's unclear what this means, but it probably isn't good. Chisena had some snaps on the NFL team last year, so they're clearly comfortable with him in game action if the need arises. This could indicate that Jalen Coker's injury might take more than four weeks to return from, or that Xavier Legette's injury might continue to bother him.
Either way, the receiver room is not in as good of shape as it was expected to be. On Sunday, David Moore ended up being WR3 behind Tetairoa McMillan and Hunter Renfrow, which would've been a genuine shock at the beginning of training camp.
But injuries sometimes force teams to get creative, and that might mean some action for Dan Chisena. They could also use him on special teams, where he excels, to push Brycen Tremayne into the offense more with the hurt receivers on the sideline.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers climb 7 spots in weekly NFL power rankings
Studs and duds from Panthers’ dominant win over the Falcons
Takeaways from Carolina’s crushing 30-0 victory over Atlanta
Dave Canales has run out of reasons to not play Jimmy Horn Jr.