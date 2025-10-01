Carolina Panthers announce more bad injury news among 9 roster moves on Wednesday
The Carolina Panthers announced a whopping nine roster moves on Wednesday, and in those moves, the team revealed more bad injury news.
Among the most significant moves were the placements of guard Chandler Zavala (knee) and wide receiver David Moore (elbow) on injured reserve. Both players exited the Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots early. Now, both will miss at least the next four games.
The Panthers are already dealing with injuries at wide receiver with Xavier Legette (hamstring) and Jalen Coker (injured reserve), so they could ill-afford to lose yet another player at the position.
Zavala's injury is especially brutal, as he was already filling in for injured guard Robert Hunt, who could miss the rest of the 2025 season. Panthers beat writer Darin Gantt revealed that Brady Christensen is expected to replace Zavala at guard.
As far as the other seven roster moves are concerned, the Panthers signed running back DeeJay Dallas, defensive back Trevian Thomas and offensive lineman Jake Curhan to the 53-man roster. Dallas and Thomas were promoted from the practice squad and Curhan was signed off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.
In addition, offensive linemen Aiden Williams and Saahdiq Charles and running back Tre Tyus were signed to the practice squad.
The final roster move was the Panthers designating defensive lineman LaBryan Ray to return from injured reserve. Ray, who will now have 21 days to be activated, is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain.
Ray has appeared in 33 games (10 starts) for the Panthers over the last two seasons and has talied 60 tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in that span.
With the flurry of roster moves from Carolina on Wednesday, the team's practice squad is now at the 17-man limit, but there remains one open spot on the 53-man roster.