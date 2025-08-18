Panthers legend Cam Newton to receive massive honor
Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton is receiving a massive honor in the upcoming season.
Newton's alma mater Auburn is retiring his No. 2 jersey on Oct. 11 when they host the Georgia Bulldogs.
“Cam Newton not only led Auburn to a national championship in 2010, but he produced one of the most prolific seasons ever by a college football player,” Auburn athletics director John Cohen said in a press release. “Retiring Cam’s jersey number is a fitting way to celebrate his lasting impact on Auburn University and Auburn Athletics for all time.”
It's been 15 years since Newton led Auburn to a national championship season, his only year as the Tigers starting quarterback. Even though he wasn't at Auburn for long, he made quite an impact that is still felt on campus to this day.
The following spring, the Panthers selected Newton with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, where he continued to cement his football legacy.
Within five seasons, Newton was able to lead the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, where they lost to Peyton Manning, Von Miller and the Denver Broncos. He also won MVP honors that season, proving that he was on top of the football world that season.
While Newton was never able to live up to the hype after that historic 2015 season with the Panthers, his efforts in Carolina are still appreciated and viewed as some of the best football in franchise history.
In the 10 years since Newton led the Panthers to the Super Bowl, the team has only made one playoff appearance, which was in 2017. The team has yet to hold a winning record since that season.
