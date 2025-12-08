2026 NFL draft projection has Carolina Panthers picking No. 1 cornerback prospect

The Carolina Panthers are getting close to contending again, if how this season has played out so far is any indication.

Offensively, they have strong weapons with Rico Dowdle and Tetairoa McMillan and when Bryce Young is on he can torch even the best defenses in the NFL. Defensively, Derrick Brown is the MVP and Jaycee Horn is his right-hand man, but the Panthers could use more depth at cornerback - whether they know it or not.

If things go bad over these last four games it'll likely be because they couldn't keep up against opposing wide receivers, with breakout superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tampa's tough trio on the slate twice coming up.

With an eye on improving that cornerback group for Carolina, a new mock projection from CBS Sports has the Panthers taking Tennessee's Jermod McCoy at No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL draft.

CBS links Panthers, Jermod McCoy

"Carolina signed Jaycee Horn to a long-term extension, but the rest of the unit was patched with glue and construction paper. Jermod McCoy's 2025 season was top-10 overall caliber, but he has been absent all season due to an injury; a situation that could ultimately be to the Panthers' gain."

Mike Jackson might be underrated to the average NFL fan, but if the Panthers are smart they'd rather employ him as a brilliant backup rather than an average starter. It's also worth mentioning that if either Jackson or Horn got injured this defense would be thoroughly screwed.

That's why McCoy makes a lot of sense to target in Round 1, even though he hasn't seen the field in 2025.

Jermod McCoy highlights

Before transferring to Tennessee, McCoy put in one year at Oregon State, where he posted two interceptions, seven pass breakups and 31 tackles in 12 games. Last year he followed that with four picks, nine PBUs and 44 tackles in 13 games for the Vols.

