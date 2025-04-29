Carolina Panthers connected to young DB with major potential
The Carolina Panthers have absolutely made a concerted effort to address their defense this offseason, making some significant moves in free agency and also dedicating a good chunk of the NFL draft to rectifying the issue.
Remember: the Panthers had the worst defense in league history last season, so a major overhaul was definitely needed on that side of the ball.
That being said, there is still one area in which Carolina did not make any additions: cornerback. Yes, the Panthers did extend Jaycee Horn, and they did re-sign Mike Jackson, but they didn't bring anyone new into the fold, and that could pose a problem.
However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has linked Carolina to the best cornerback remaining on the free-agent market, naming the Panthers one of the top two destinations for Asante Samuel Jr.
"While most cornerback-needy teams should have some level of interest in Samuel after the draft, those willing to take a chance to add long-term secondary help would make the most sense," Knox wrote. "Samuel should be favored by teams in the rebuilding process that didn't land a corner early over draft weekend."
Carolina certainly addressed the safety position this offseason, landing Tre'von Moehrig in free agency and then snatching Ohio State sleeper Lathan Ransom in the fourth round of the draft.
But given Horn's injury history and the Panthers' lack of depth at corner, they should absolutely consider bringing in Samuel, who is still just 25 years old and is oozing with potential.
Samuel spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in just four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but he was very productive throughout his first three professional campaigns.
