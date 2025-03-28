Panthers connected to polarizing Super Bowl champion defender
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history this past season, and to their credit, they have tried to repair it in free agency.
However, the Panthers still have more work to do, and they could especially stand to shore up their secondary just a bit more.
Fortunately, some intriguing cornerbacks remain on the open market, and Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has linked Carolina to a rather polarizing—and familiar—option: Rasul Douglas.
"Rasul Douglas has been a ball-hawking cornerback and a defender who's prone to give up big plays over the top," Moton wrote. The 30-year-old has recorded at least three interceptions in four out of eight seasons. On the other hand, he's allowed a passer rating over 108.5 or six touchdowns in four of his last seven campaigns."
Moton then went on to note that Douglas—who played for the Panthers in 2020—permitted a 122 passer rating with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, so why exactly would Carolina want him back?
"He may need a change of scenery," Moton wrote. "He's still capable of forcing turnovers and that will help him get a decent salary. He's a prime candidate for a bounce-back year in 2025."
There is no doubt that Douglas has shown that he can be a productive player in the past. He won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles during his rookie campaign in 2017, although he has a very limited role that season. He was also very productive during a two-and-a-half year stint with the Green Bay Packers, and for a young team like the Panthers, experience matters.
Perhaps Carolina would be able to add Douglas on an affordable one-year deal to try and help its defensive backfield.
