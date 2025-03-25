Carolina Panthers make alarming decision after seven straight losing seasons
The Carolina Panthers have not been to the playoffs since the 2017-2018 season. They have not had a winning season since then, either. Since those years, they've been one of the worst franchises not just in football but in sports. The winning percentage would be a pretty terrible completion percentage.
Despite that, it's only getting more expensive to go to Panthers games. The 2025 season ticket price has been upped by just over 6% according to reporter Alex Zietlow. That average increase won't affect all PSL owners, and it won't impact season tickets in the upper bowl at all.
Nevertheless, the Panthers are getting more costly. There is finally a glimmer of hope around the team after all the losses and despite a 5-12 season, so fans might be more inclined to get season tickets. They'll just have to pay a little bit more than they otherwise would have.
The team was ranked 20th among all NFL teams last year for non-premium ticket pricing. The Panthers have researched and determined that like themselves, 80% of NFL teams are also hiking prices for the upcoming season.
Inflation has played a role, but the NFL is ultimately a business designed to make money. By increasing season ticket prices, even for a perennial loser, the team and the league can profit a little more.
