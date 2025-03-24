Panthers could swoop in and land Pro Bowl weapon for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have been pretty active this offseason, but the problem is that they haven't done anything to address one of their biggest issues: weaponry.
Bryce Young showed considerable promise during the second half of 2024, so it's up to the Panthers to provide him with the necessary targets at his disposal.
Right now, Carolina doesn't have a whole lot of proven players in that department. Yes, Adam Thielen is a wily veteran, but Xavier Legette was a big disappointment during his rookie campaign. Jalen Coker was actually a nice surprise this past season, but the Panthers probably can't put all of their eggs in his basket.
Fortunately, there are still some options available for Carolina, and one could make perfect sense: Stefon Diggs.
Diggs is still available in the latter stages of free agency, which isn't entirely shocking due to the fact that he is coming off of a torn ACL. However, he is making remarkable progress in his recovery and could be ready early on in the 2025 NFL campaign.
That could make him worth a one-year gamble for the Panthers, who could very well contend for a playoff spot next season.
Diggs was good in limited action this past year, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Houston Texans. That put him on pace for a 1,000-yard showing, and he may have gotten there had it not been for the injury.
While Diggs' history of attitude problems is mildly concerning, this would only be a one-year flier, and unless things completely unravel, it's hard to imagine the four-time Pro Bowler causing too many issues right off the bat.
Diggs, 31, would bring a much-needed veteran to Young's group of pass-catchers and would also provide Young with a nice security blanket.
If Diggs is intrigued by the idea of playing for the New England Patriots, I see no reason why he wouldn't also be interested in joining Carolina.
