Carolina Panthers could trade star defender
While the Carolina Panthers showed some promise toward the end of the regular season, it's obvious that they have a whole lot of work to do this offseason.
The Panthers have a bunch of needs up and down the roster, and they don't exactly have unlimited cap room to make significant improvements.
As a result, Carolina may need to seek out trades, and that may include moving some of its own players.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has put together a list of the top trade candidates heading into the NFL offseason, and Panthers edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was one of the most prominent names mentioned.
"While the Panthers have $32.8 million in projected cap space, they may look to generate more room to target better players in free agency," Knox wrote. "That could leave pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney on the trade market."
Knox notes that Carolina could save $9.8 million in cap space if it trades Clowney, so there is no doubt that the organization is at least going to consider moving the veteran.
Clowney signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason and had a decent debut campaign with the club, registering 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks and four passes defended in 14 games.
The 31-year-old is well traveled, as Carolina represents his sixth NFL team since entering the league as a No. 1 overall pick of the Houston Texans back in 2014.
While Clowney has never logged a double-digit sack campaign, he is definitely an impact player on the defensive side of the ball, and clubs in need of pass-rushing help would absolutely be interested in swinging a trade for the three-time Pro Bowler.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL exec delivers strong take on Panthers QB Bryce Young
Panthers coach Dave Canales makes surprise announcement
Retaining DC shows Panthers front office committed to continuity
Panthers and Seahawks should team up for blockbuster WR deal