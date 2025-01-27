Panthers GM gets honest on potential blockbuster NFL Draft trade
The Carolina Panthers own the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, and while the Panthers don't need a quarterback this time around, they certainly need to hit big with their selection.
It's abundantly clear that Carolina needs talent across the board, especially in terms of finding more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young.
But is it possible that the Panthers could actually trade out of their pick?
General manager Dan Morgan did not dismiss the possibility, saying that Carolina will explore a potential move between now and the end of April.
“I think everything’s on the table, like I always say,” Morgan said, via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. “Obviously, depending on who’s on the board at number eight, that’s always going to be option — to trade back.”
Trading back would actually be a pretty smart move for a team like the Panthers that has a plethora of holes up and down the roster.
That being said, if there is a player Carolina really wants at No. 8 and isn't sure if that specific player will be available a few picks later (like Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden, for example), it would make more sense for the Panthers to stand pat.
Carolina showed significant promise toward the end of 2024, winning two of its last three games thanks to some superb play from Young.
However, the Panthers still went just 5-12 and have missed the playoffs seven years in a row, so they certainly have a whole lot of work to do.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers 7-round mock draft: Dan Morgan loads up on defense
Panthers predicted to land towering WR for Bryce Young in draft
Carolina Panthers could pursue trade for Minnesota Vikings WR
Former Carolina Panthers star cornerback lands head coaching job