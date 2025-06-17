Carolina Panthers linked to talented Eagles DB in staggering trade proposal
The Carolina Panthers, as of right now, could still use a safety. Tre'von Moehrig is the only certain starter on the back end of Carolina's defense, and everyone else is either unproven or not very good. Lathan Ransom is a fourth-round pick. Demani Richardson is a backup. Nick Scott is, too.
Fortunately, there are still options out there. Even after training camp, there are some free agents like Julian Blackmon. Trades are also possible, and one for a Super Bowl champion could be available. Last Word on Sports insider Anthony Palacios is reporting that it's possible that Reed Blankenship gets put on the trade block after some recent moves and with his contract situation. The analyst believes Carolina would be wise to take a look.
Reed Blankenship to Carolina? NFL insider says maybe
Anthony Palacios admitted that it's a long shot that Reed Blankenship gets dealt, but the possibility arises when factoring in the eventual need to extend Jalen Carter. Philadelphia needs all the money it can get. That's where a trade to the Carolina Panthers comes in.
Palacios said that the Panthers have a much better roster this year, especially on defense. It will allow them to be above .500, though it might not be good enough to make the playoffs. Nevertheless, with safety less of a sure thing, the insider says Carolina ought to bring in Blankenship to take over for Nick Scott.
The Panthers would do well to add another safety, but trading for Blankenship might end up being fairly costly. It would probably cost a couple of mid-round picks, and those are still very valuable to a rebuilding team like Carolina.
