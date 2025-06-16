Panthers rookie under intense pressure to succeed, NFL insider claims
The Carolina Panthers are mortgaging a lot on their 2025 rookie class. They selected at least two day-one starters, and at least three others who will be second-string and play a lot of snaps. Their 2025 season success hinges on how well their draft picks pan out.
According to NFL insider Damian Parson of Bleacher Report, the Panthers' rookie under the most pressure to succeed is second-rounder Nic Scourton. In fact, Parson says that Scourton is one of the six rookies facing the most pressure to be good across the entire NFL.
"Scourton is the edge rusher Panthers’ fans should hope becomes 'The Guy' for their defense. His rush plan consists of well-paced and deliberate movement. Speed alterations to keep offensive tackles on their toes," Parson said. "On third downs, this defense needs a 'bucket-getter' to pin their ears back and consistently live in the backfield. Scourton has the ability to do this at a high level."
However, in college, Scourton at times struggled to set the edge on running plays. It's all well and good if Carolina can rush the passer better with Scourton involved, but their defense allowed just under 180 rushing yards per game in 2024. That has to be better, so Scourton has to be better there, otherwise he will become a gimmick rusher used mostly on third-down plays or obvious passing downs.
"Training camp is where his case to be a starter or heavy-minute defender begins. Scourton is talented, but time will tell if he’s up to the task of handling the NFL’s physicality in the trenches," the analyst concluded. The Panthers need Scourton to not only be good but to be diverse, and that puts a lot of pressure on a second-round pick.
