The 4 most explosive players on the Carolina Panthers' roster in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have, in recent memory, not quite been up to par with their explosiveness and athleticism. That's slowly changing, though, as the offense and defense have grown a lot more dynamic in the last two offseasons.
They have some explosive players now, even if there's no Lamar Jackson or Jahmyr Gibbs on the roster. In honor of the holiday, here are the four most-explosive players currently on the roster.
Most explosive Carolina Panthers players
1. Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard can burst through a hole in the offensive line with incredible speed. He isn't necessarily going to sprint past every single defender, but he's quick and strong. He can explode to and through contact, which is why the Panthers rely on him so much. Expect more of the same in 2025, with his explosiveness hopefully wearing down on defenses.
2. Bryce Young
Explosive is not a word often used to describe Bryce Young, but he is sneakily explosive. Watch him scramble and run past seemingly faster defenders with ease. His effortless throws are powerful enough to sneak by would-be breakups, as his arm strength and speed are not what one would expect from a 5'9" quarterback. As long as defenders don't expect it, it will continue to be a huge advantage for Young.
3. Xavier Legette
Xavier Legette may not have the most secure hands, but he is big and fast. He's as explosive as they come in Carolina, and he showcased that last year. He's obviously tall, and he has a lot of strength. He showed the ability to get open fairly well in 2024, thanks in large part to his speed. At his size, he shouldn't be moving quite like that, but he does.
4. Tre'von Moehrig
Tre'von Moehrig plays as downhill as any defensive back in the NFL. He is a hard hitter and a pretty fast runner, so he could end up involved in any given play on defense. Look for him to be all over the field in 2025 cleaning up messes and laying the wood on unsuspecting wide receivers and running backs.
