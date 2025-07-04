All Panthers

The 4 most explosive players on the Carolina Panthers' roster in 2025

The Panthers have some athleticism to play with in 2025

Zach Roberts

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) breaks free for a touchdown to win the game in overtime as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) and safety Jalen Thompson (34) defend at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have, in recent memory, not quite been up to par with their explosiveness and athleticism. That's slowly changing, though, as the offense and defense have grown a lot more dynamic in the last two offseasons.

They have some explosive players now, even if there's no Lamar Jackson or Jahmyr Gibbs on the roster. In honor of the holiday, here are the four most-explosive players currently on the roster.

Most explosive Carolina Panthers players

1. Chuba Hubbard

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) takes the field during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chuba Hubbard can burst through a hole in the offensive line with incredible speed. He isn't necessarily going to sprint past every single defender, but he's quick and strong. He can explode to and through contact, which is why the Panthers rely on him so much. Expect more of the same in 2025, with his explosiveness hopefully wearing down on defenses.

2. Bryce Young

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Explosive is not a word often used to describe Bryce Young, but he is sneakily explosive. Watch him scramble and run past seemingly faster defenders with ease. His effortless throws are powerful enough to sneak by would-be breakups, as his arm strength and speed are not what one would expect from a 5'9" quarterback. As long as defenders don't expect it, it will continue to be a huge advantage for Young.

3. Xavier Legette

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette may not have the most secure hands, but he is big and fast. He's as explosive as they come in Carolina, and he showcased that last year. He's obviously tall, and he has a lot of strength. He showed the ability to get open fairly well in 2024, thanks in large part to his speed. At his size, he shouldn't be moving quite like that, but he does.

4. Tre'von Moehrig

Jun 11, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during minicamp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tre'von Moehrig plays as downhill as any defensive back in the NFL. He is a hard hitter and a pretty fast runner, so he could end up involved in any given play on defense. Look for him to be all over the field in 2025 cleaning up messes and laying the wood on unsuspecting wide receivers and running backs.

Zach Roberts
