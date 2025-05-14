Panthers may have found Bryce Young a gem of a weapon no one expected
The Carolina Panthers didn't sign any wide receivers for Bryce Young in free agency, but they did pick up a couple in the NFL draft, landing Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick and then circling back and taking Jimmy Horn Jr. on Day 3.
But did the Panthers find another option after the draft that could potentially serve as a weapon for Young next season?
Apparently, undrafted free agent Jacolby George made quite the impression at Carolina's rookie minicamp, with Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network listing George among a handful of players that showed out last weekend (Horn also made the list).
George played his collegiate football at Miami and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 53 passes for 752 yards and eight touchdowns. Overall, the 22-year-old enjoyed a productive run with the Hurricanes, with his best season actually coming in 2023 when he hauled in 57 receptions for 864 yards and eight scores.
The Panthers definitely have some spots up for grabs at wide receiver. We know Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and McMillan are locks, but following those four, there is some uncertainty.
It is within reason that both Horn and George could make Carolina's 53-man roster, especially considering how finding playmakers for Young was absolutely a priority for the Panthers this offseason (or at least it should have been).
George ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine and stands six feet tall, so it's not like he's a very small receiver, either.
Perhaps this rebuilding Carolina squad will give George a chance to grow with Young and the rest of the receiver room, which remains largely unproven.
