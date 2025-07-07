Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton responds to dubious claim by Robert Griffin III
When it comes to their NFL careers, Cam Newton and Robert Griffin III can't be put in the same sentence. Newton was one of the most electrifying players of his time and even won the 2015 NFL MVP. That same season, he took the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl. RG3 had a great rookie season in 2012, but after that, his career floundered.
Despite that, RG3 boasted he would outperform Newton in today's 7v7 football leagues, and also said he would be better than Geno Smith of the Las Vegas Raiders. Newton, who is never short on words, decided to lay into Griffin for the claim.
MORE: ESPN ranks former Carolina Panthers cornerback NFL’s best available free agent
While speaking on his "4th&1” podcast, Cam said Griffin's athleticism isn't what the former Baylor QB says it is. He also accused him of using Newton's name for clout.
“I have a hard time believing that he runs a 4.25 in a 40-yard dash today…We played his team. Yeah, his team won. Ain’t no disrespect to all that, but when it comes to 7v7, consistent performance. You had better bring your lunch, pill, and play the best ball you can play versus Cam Newton,” he said. “Robert, we’ve got to stop the cap. I mean, bro, take the win. Like, come on now. Take the win. Just mentioning Cam is going to get you at least a couple of more views. But, yeah, let’s refrain from that ever happening again.”
This isn't the first time the two have traded verbal jabs and it surely won't be the last.
No matter how many times it happens, however, it seems Newton will always find a way to come out on top.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers’ free agent pickup gushes over Bryce Young’s great game vs. Chiefs
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young gets vote of confidence from NFL insider
Panthers’ big free agent signing ranked most-overpaid in NFL at his position
Why Carolina Panthers should stop waiting and make this big move already