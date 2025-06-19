Panthers have top-10 running back room in NFL
The Carolina Panthers saw some growth when it came to their running game last season.
The big reason behind was Chuba Hubbard, whose success helped him land a four-year extension during the 2024 season where he was breaking out.
Hubbard is a big reason why Pro Football Focus writer Dalton Wasserman ranked the Panthers at No. 10 in his running back position group rankings.
"Carolina suddenly has two starting-caliber backs who get to run behind a solid offensive line. Chuba Hubbard ranked ninth in PFF rushing grade and eighth in yards after contact per attempt among qualifiers last season," Wasserman wrote.
"Meanwhile, Rico Dowdle turned in his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign in Dallas. The Panthers also thought highly enough of Trevor Etienne to select him in the fourth round of this year’s draft. This team has no shortage of rushing options as it continues to build a supporting cast around Bryce Young."
The teams ranking ahead of the Panthers are the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.
Adding Dowdle gives the Panthers a little insurance in case Hubbard can't stay healthy this season, but Carolina could incorporate both into a committee.
This is the most talented Panthers offense since Christian McCaffrey was in the building at the beginning of the decade, so the team has a lot of promise going into the season.
Hubbard, Dowdle and the Panthers veterans will report to training camp on July 22 while rookies will come in the day before on July 21.
