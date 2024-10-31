Carolina Panthers injury updates: Brooks, Wonnum look poised to return for week 9 divisional matchup
The injury bug has swept through the Carolina Panthers locker room like a ravaging tornado, leaving multiple starters on both sides of the ball licking their wounds. Ahead of the 1-7 team's divisional tilt against the 2-6 New Orleans Saints that has more draft implications than playoff implications, Carolina looks ready to welcome two offseason acquisitions to the field for their first action of 2024.
Jonathan Brooks and D.J. Wonnum both logged full practices on Thursday afternoon, seemingly clearing the path for them to make their Panthers' debuts at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Brooks, a second round pick out of the University of Texas, and Wonnum, a free agent acquisition from the Minnesota Vikings, were brought in this offseason to be key contributors on Dave Canales' rebuilding squad, but injury rehab has hampered the first half of their seasons. Carolina needs weapons on offense and pass rushers on defense, so both Brooks and Wonnum project to play important roles upon their now inevitable returns.
Here is the rest of Carolina's injury report 72 hours before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints.
Thursday practice status
Full practice
Jadeveon Clowney - OLB
Josey Jewell - LB
A'Shawn Robinson - DE
Jonathon Brooks - RB
Jaden Crumedy - DT
Andy Dalton - QB
Jordan Fuller - S
Yosh Nijman - T
D.J. Wonnum - OLB
Limited practice
DJ Johnson - OLB
Tommy Tremble - TE
Adam Thielen - LP
Xavier Legette - LP
Did not practice
Ikem Ekwonu - T
Feleipe Franks - TE
Jammie Robinson - S
Taylor Moton - T (Rest)
The biggest name on the DNP list is left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. The third-year starter from NC State University has yet to miss a game in his NFL career, and his improved player under Canales' staff has turned him into a stalwart on the quarterbacks blindside. If he is unable to go, veteran swing tackle Yosh Nijman, who has started at right tackle this season, will play in his stead.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
