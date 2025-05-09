Panthers' depressing move highlights obvious mistake from the get-go
The Carolina Panthers released Jadeveon Clowney on Thursday, ending a brief one-year tenure for the three-time Pro Bowler in Carolina.
The Panthers apparently couldn't find a trade partner for Clowney before the NFL draft, and obviously, their decision to select both Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen spelled his demise.
But it begs the question: why did Carolina even sign the 32-year-old to a two-year contract last spring to begin with?
The Panthers were a rebuilding team last year. Heck, they still are. Yes, Clowney was coming off of an impressive 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens in which he racked up 43 tackles and 9.5 sacks, and Carolina did need pass-rushing assistance after having to part ways with Brian Burns.
But perhaps instead of trying to fill a need with an aging player, they should have focused more attention on trying to find a younger free agent or utilizing a higher draft pick on an edge rusher?
The Panthers did select linebacker Trevin Wallace in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, but for some reason, they decided to keep him inside during his rookie campaign, stripping him of his ability to get to opposing quarterbacks like he did at Kentucky (he logged one sack last year after finishing with 5.5 during his final collegiate campaign).
Otherwise, Carolina did next to nothing to address the issue, apparently assuming that Clowney would solve the problem.
Yes, there was the whole thing with Clowney returning home, as he is a Rock Hill, S.C. native. But there were definitely better options for the Panthers given their timeline.
Instead, Carolina was forced to simply release Clowney to save a bit of money. The Panthers weren't even able to trade him for a Day 3 pick, which is telling.
This is a move that Carolina never should have made, and anyone could have seen it from the get-go.
