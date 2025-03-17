Panthers star fires bold message to doubters in most unique way possible
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is now a rich man after signing a four-year, $100 million contract extension that briefly made him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history until Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr. reset the market again.
Not surprisingly, Horn's deal has fallen under some scrutiny, as many have questioned whether or not the former first-round pick was worth the money.
Well, Horn doesn't seem to care what anyone else thinks, and he made those feelings very clear with the shirt he chose to wear at a Panthers press conference.
This is definitely one of the more unique ways of addressing your critics, so this was very well played by the youngster.
Horn is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 68 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception and 13 passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
The caveat is that the 25-year-old had not lived up to expectations prior to this past year, as he played in a grand total of 22 games over the course of his first three NFL seasons.
Horn's inability to stay on the field has been a rampant topic of discussion throughout his time in Carolina, and it's a big reason why his contract was heavily criticized by some.
There are also legitimate questions as to whether or not the University of South Carolina product is genuinely an elite cornerback just yet.
But apparently, Horn does not care about everyone else's opinions. Now, it's up to him to go out and double down on his rise to stardom in 2025.
