Panthers linked to intriguing potential trade with Super Bowl contender
The Carolina Panthers have certainly been very active in attempting to improve their roster this offseason, and they could very well contend for an NFC South title next fall as a result of their moves.
But are there any other opportunities on which the Panthers can capitalize heading ino the summer?
Dean Jones of Cat Crave thinks so, noting that Carolina may be able to swing a trade with the Detroit Lions, who suddenly have a need at center following the jarring retirement of Frank Ragnow.
"That's where the Panthers come in. They have a surplus of centers," Jones wrote. "Three players on the squad — Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen — have all proven to be capable starters. If the Lions are looking for someone else, possibly via trade, calling [Dan] Morgan wouldn't be the worst idea in the world."
Of course, the Panthers probably wouldn't be able to extract a whole lot out of the Lions for any of those players, but given that Detroit may be desperate, Carolina may at least be able to recoup a decent Day 3 draft pick in a potential trade.
"The Panthers would have plenty of leverage if the Lions called. Making one expendable seems feasible if a bigger-than-expected trade offer arrives," Jones added.
Carolina has some questions along its own offensive line, but trading from depth at a certain position is always a good idea.
We'll see if the Panthers can hook up with the Lions on an intriguing trade in the coming weeks.
