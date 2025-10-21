Carolina Panthers major underdogs vs. Buffalo Bills for Week 8 matchup
The Carolina Panthers are on a hot streak they haven't seen the likes of in years. They've won three in a row and four out of five to move over .500. As of now, with the Buccaneers losing Monday, the Panthers are astonishingly a game out of first place in the NFC South.
But now the real test begins. The Buffalo Bills and reigning MVP Josh Allen are coming to town. The Panthers are unbeaten at home in 2025, but they've not faced a team like the Bills, and Bryce Young is not expected to play. It could be a long game, at least according to the early odds.
Odds suggest Panthers hot streak is about to come crashing down
It looks like the Panthers will have to roll with Andy Dalton on Sunday, which, while he is a serviceable backup, does not bode well for their chances of continuing the success they've enjoyed. The odds seem to agree.
The moneyline leans heavily to the Bills. Per DraftKings, Buffalo is -395 to win in Charlotte this week, while the Panthers are +310 to defend home turf. Only the hapless Tennessee Titans are bigger underdogs in Week 8.
The spread is not particularly kind to Carolina, either. The Bills are 7.5-point favorites on the road. They're -105 to win by eight or more, while the Panthers are -115 to cover. The over/under is 44.5, with the over being -115 and the under at -105.
Why are the red-hot Panthers such heavy underdogs on the road? It's simple really. Buffalo is still a better team than Carolina, and the Bills are rested off a bye. And while the hot streak is nice, the three consecutive wins have come against teams that may not even make the playoffs. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have one win combined.
Plus, with Bryce Young probably not playing, Carolina's offense takes a major hit. They can still rely on Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, but expecting another dominant defensive effort is foolhardy against Allen, and the Panthers are going to have to get more offense than they may be capable of without Young.
