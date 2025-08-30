Panthers make bold WR signing after Adam Thielen trade
The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a familiar face, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Panthers are re-signing WR Hunter Renfrow to their 53-man roster. After trading Adam Thielen to the Vikings, Carolina really liked the idea of bringing Renfrow back as a reliable target for Bryce Young working out of the slot," Schultz tweeted.
Renfrow replaces Thielen and Jalen Coker, who is going to injured reserve.
"In a corresponding move, Carolina WR Jalen Coker is being placed on IR due to a quad injury," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.
This means Renfrow will join first-round picks Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette at the top of the Panthers wide receiver room. Carolina also has Brycen Tremayne and David Moore in the wide receiver room alongside rookies Jimmy Horn Jr. and Dalevon Campbell.
It remains to be seen what Renfrow's role will be in the Panthers offense. He certainly has the ability to get some legitimate reps with the Panthers, but he was also cut ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.
Renfrow had over 1,000 yards in the 2021 NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he has struggled in the three years since. In 2022, he had just 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, he managed to catch just 25 passes for 255 yards. In 2024, Renfrow was out of the NFL as he was dealing with a bad stomach illness.
Now, he gets a chance to truly bounce back for the Panthers now that he is on the 53-man roster.
