Panthers could make striking trade to win NFL draft and fill gaping hole
The Carolina Panthers decided to go offense with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, selecting Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
It was a terrific selection for a Panthers squad that definitely needed to add some more weapons for Bryce Young, and McMillan may very well be the most gifted wide out in this draft class.
But now, Carolina must address the other side of the ball, as the Panthers laid claim to the worst defense in NFL history this past season.
The good news is that there are still plenty of terrific defensive talents available, and there is one Carolina should absolutely be monitoring: Marshall edge rusher Mike Green.
Green led the nation with 17 sacks this past season and may actually be the best pure pass rusher in this class. Yes, even better than Abdul Carter. However, he played in a small conference, and some character concerns (he has a pair of sexual assault allegations in his past) have caused him to slide into Day 2.
The Panthers finished with just 32 sacks in 2024, which ranked near the bottom of the league. They desperately need more pass rushers, which is why they should be making a concerted effort to trade up from the 57th pick to try and nab Green.
It seems unlikely that Green would fall all the way to the Panthers at their current draft position. They will almost certainly have to make a move in order to nab him, but it might be worth it.
Both the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears own a pair of second-rounders in the early stages of Round 2, so those two teams could represent potential trade partners for Carolina.
The Panthers could try and settle for Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku, but he is not quite as special of a talent as Green, who may end up becoming one of the best players to come out of this draft on either side of the ball.
Carolina general manager Dan Morgan should be diligently working the phones seeing if he can find a way to snatch Green on Friday evening.
