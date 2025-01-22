All Panthers

Carolina Panthers must draft this mammoth WR for Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers should absolutely select this huge wide receiver for Bryce Young in the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) in action during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
One of the main objectives for the Carolina Panthers this offseason will be to find more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young.

The problem is that it may be complicated for the Panthers to do that via free agency, as they don't have a lot of cap room, and it will be difficult to convince top-tier free agents to join Carolina.

The Panthers could obviously turn to the NFL Draft, where they should be a bevy of impressive wide receivers available for them to choose from.

One potential option that may catch their eye is TCU Horned Frogs star Savion Williams.

Williams is not projected to be a first-round pick. As a matter of fact, there are some who are projecting him to fall as far as Round 4.

However, Williams could end up representing one of the biggest sleepers in the draft class, literally and figuratively.

Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) runs the ball as Baylor Bears safety Devyn Bobby (3) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Marshall, Tx. native stands a towering 6-foot-5 and would obviously comprise a terrific red zone target for Young. What's more, Williams has impressive speed and freakish athleticism that could make him a dynamic thraet on the NFL level.

During his final season at TCU, Williams hauled in 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also carrying the ball 51 times for 322 yards and six scores.

Think of a much larger version of Deebo Samuel.

Obviously, the Williams is an incredibly unique weapon, and for a Carolina receiving corps that is lacking in overall talent, he would constitute a phenomenal addition.

