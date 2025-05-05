Carolina Panthers' new WR ranked among most-impactful rookies in NFL
Since trading DJ Moore a couple of offseasons ago, the Carolina Panthers have struggled to find a true No. 1 receiver. Adam Thielen has been great, but he's not getting any younger, and he's even admitted that his career is winding down.
Last year, they took Xavier Legette toward the end of the first round, and while he showed flashes of being a top option in the passing game, the consistency just wasn't there. That could change as he gets more reps under his belt, but GM Dan Morgan couldn't put all of his eggs in one basket as Bryce Young enters a crucial third year.
Taking Tetairoa McMillan eighth overall was a bit of a surprise, but the Panthers believe he can be their Mike Evans - a big, lengthy receiver who can strike fear into a defense.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso is a big believer in the Arizona product as well, tabbing him No. 3 on his top-10 instant impact rookies for the 2025 season, checking in behind only Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty.
"McMillan is a true "X" receiver in a league that has rapidly gotten increasingly label-less at the position. The Panthers have to "replace" 124 targets from their 2024 team, and, heck, all of them might go to McMillan as a rookie. While he's not spectacular in any area, he has a large, 6-4, 215-pound frame capable of snagging passes that appear to be well outside his vicinity.
"Learning route-running nuances from Adam Thielen won't hurt, either. All McMillan did as the clear-cut No. 1 last season at Arizona after Jacob Cowing left for the NFL was catch 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. He has the pro-ready game to be instant impact with what suddenly appeared to be an ascending Bryce Young late in 2024 campaign."
