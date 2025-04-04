Panthers' NFL Draft prediction will make you scratch your head
The Carolina Panthers own the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the general consensus is that they will be going defense with the selection.
It makes sense, considering the Panthers laid claim to the worst defense in league history this past season. But ESPN's Draft Day Predictor tool has revealed some rather head-scratching results.
All three of the first three players projected by the tool play offense, with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and offensive tackle Armand Membou representing the first two. McMillan actually wouldn't be too surprising considering that Bryce Young needs weapons, and while Membou would be disappointing, it wouldn't come as a complete shock.
But was the third player that will surely generate some raised eyebrows: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
The Panthers have been given a 13 percent chance of selecting Jeanty at No. 8 (for the record, McMillan led the way at 19 percent), which is definitely odd considering that Carolina already has Chuba Hubbard and just signed Rico Dowdle in free agency.
So how exactly is ESPN's tool coming to this conclusion? The chances of the Panthers drafting Jeanty are slim to none, regardless of the fact that he may be a generational talent at his position.
Carolina has far too many other holes on its roster to take a halfback. The best way to go for the Panthers would be either McMillan or a defensive player, with edge rusher Jalon Walker becoming a very popular pick for the team in mock drafts.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers urged to make appalling trade for declining Cowboys superstar
Eagles stud calls clash with Julius Peppers his most humbling moment
Carolina Panthers insider points to concern over key lineman’s health
NFL exec’s comments hit hard truth about the Panthers this offseason