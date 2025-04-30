Panthers linked to former Steelers defender to fix glaring weakness
The Carolina Panthers knew they needed to fix their historically bad defense heading into the offseason, and to their credit, they have done a fine job doing that.
The Panthers spent considerable money plugging some holes defensively in free agency, and they also devoted plenty of time to their defense in the NFL draft.
However, there is one area that Carolina has ignored entirely this offseason: cornerback.
The Panthers did sign Jaycee Horn to a massive contract extension, and they re-signed Mike Jackson, but they haven't made any additions at the position, which is problematic considering how much of an issue the position was in 2024.
Carolina has very limited depth behind Horn and Jackson, so it is actually a bit puzzling that the Panthers didn't look to draft a single corner.
Fortunately, there are some intriguing veteran free agents remaining, and Sterling Xie has linked Carolina to one in particular: Mike Hilton.
"One veteran who could push [nickel corner Chau] Smith-Wade would be veteran Mike Hilton," Xie wrote. "Although he’s now 31 years old, the long-time slot corner for the Steelers and Bengals has held opponents below 6.0 yards per target in two straight seasons. If Smith-Wade beats out a player like Hilton, the Panthers could feel more comfortable playing the second-year pro based on merit rather than by default."
Hilton began his career in Pittsburgh back in 2017 and spent four years with the Steelers, establishing himself as a reliable member of their secondary. His best campaign in Pittsburgh probably came in 2019, when he totaled 65 tackles and 11 passes defended.
The Ole Miss product has resided in Cincinnati for the last four seasons, and in 2024, he finished with 73 tackles, an interception and five passes defended.
Hilton certainly isn't flashy, but he could provide Carolina with some valuable veteran depth.
