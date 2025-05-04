Carolina Panthers post-2025 NFL draft 53-man roster projection
Many moves will be made between now and Week 1, so we'll have multiple iterations of the Carolina Panthers' 53-man roster projection leading up to game week.
Following last week's draft and undrafted free agency, the roster's makeup looks much different. There's no longer a need for a pass rusher or receiver, but the depth at corner, linebacker, and safety remain shaky.
In this first post-draft projection, I've got all eight draft picks making the cut, plus one undrafted free agent.
Note: Players with an asterisk are draft picks. Players who are italicized are undrafted free agents. Also, RB Jonathon Brooks is not listed due to the expectation of him missing the upcoming season.
OFFENSE (25)
QB (2): Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB (3): Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, Trevor Etienne*
WR (6): Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan*, Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr.*
TE (4): Ja'Tavion Sanders, Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans*, Jordan Matthews
OT (4): Ikem Ekwonu, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen, Yosh Nijman
OG (4): Damien Lewis, Robert Hunt, Chandler Zavala, Luke Kandra
C (2): Austin Corbett, Cade Mays
DEFENSE (25)
DE (4): Derrick Brown, LaBryan Ray, Tershawn Wharton, A'Shawn Robinson
NT (3): Bobby Brown III, Shy Tuttle, Cam Jackson*
OLB (5): Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, Pat Jones II, Nic Scourton*, Princely Umanmielen*
ILB (4): Josey Jewell, Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan
CB (4): Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson, Shemar Bartholomew, Akayleb Evans
NCB (1): Chau Smith-Wade
S (4): Tre'von Moehrig, Nick Scott, Lathan Ransom*, Demani Richardson
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
K (1): Matthew Wright
P (1): Sam Martin
LS (1): JJ Jansen
