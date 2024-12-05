Carolina Panthers predicted to pick ‘big-framed receiver’ in 2025 NFL draft
With Bryce Young's spot as the 2025 starter all but solidified, the question now becomes what the Carolina Panthers will do with presumably a top 10 if not top-five selection in the NFL Draft. Their defense needs a lot of help, but the opportunity to grab another bona fide weapon out wide is tantalizing, and one scout believes that's what the Panthers should do.
NFL Scouts predict Panthers to draft Tre Harris
If the season ended today, the Panthers would pick fifth overall. That's probably not high enough to get Travis Hunter, but it should be enough to get one of the other top wide receivers in the draft, namely Ole Miss stud Tre Harris.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report's scouting department said, "With Bryce Young showing more promise lately, the Panthers will likely prioritize finding Young a new weapon during the draft. The Ole Miss product is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on B/R's NFL Draft Big Board and could be a good fit in Carolina."
The Panthers have arguably had their best offense when Jalen Coker, a bigger target for Young, has been in the lineup. Coker's ascension is impressive, but it shouldn't prevent Carolina from looking at his archetype to provide another weapon for Young.
"Harris' route running is good for a bigger framed receiver," B/R's other scout Damian Parson wrote. "He attacks the defensive back's angles and leverages well to create space and separation. Harris thrives on in-breaking routes because of his footwork, route stems, and physical positioning. He is a good route salesman, pressing specific angles before breaking where the route is intended. Harris excels working routes in the short to intermediate areas of the field."
The Panthers will likely look at defense with a majority of the picks they have next year, but they should not ignore the offense. Just because Young and the pass-catchers are gelling now does not mean they should roll into 2025 with the same exact group.
