Carolina Panthers projected Vikings trade fixes glaring issue on defense
The Carolina Panthers should probably still be looking into some defensive help. For starters, adding more depth and potential talent to a defense that finished dead last in points allowed last year is never a bad idea, even if they've gone to great lengths to do that already. Secondly, there are still some glaring holes on that side of the ball.
That's where the Minnesota Vikings can help. According to Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios, safety Josh Metellus has been "holding in" at training camp for a new deal with just one year remaining on his current one. If those talks break down, then Palacios thinks the Panthers should swoop in.
Despite signing Tre'von Moehrig and drafting Lathan Ransom, safety is still a pretty big need in Carolina. Palacios says that Nick Scott should be moved back to the bench, and a trade for Metellus would give them a pretty solid duo in the defensive backfield.
With a solid cornerback duo in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, the NFL analyst claims that adding Metellus would give them another solid duo behind them, thus bolstering one of the NFL's worst secondaries from a year ago.
The Panthers absolutely do need a safety, and if Metellus is available, it would be wise for Carolina to kick the tires. Is he going to be available? Probably not. If he is, will the Panthers swing a deal? Probably not, as they'd likely prefer to sign a veteran like Justin Simmons and keep their draft capital, even if Metellus would be a huge get.
