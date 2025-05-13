Panthers receive sparkling take that will make other NFL teams jealous
The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason knowing they had some significant holes to fill, and while their defense was the worst in NFL history last year, they also understand that they had to make things as easy as possible for young quarterback Bryce Young.
That meant finding Young some weapons while also repairing the other side of the ball.
Well, the Panthers have managed to achieve both feats this offseason, particularly in the NFL draft where Carolina put together one heck of a haul.
Not only did the Panthers land wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick, but they also patched up their pass-rushing issue by nabbing both Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Additionally, Carolina landed big-time sleepers like safety Lathan Ransom, tight end Mitchell Evans and receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. later on in the draft.
This was not lost on Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus, who gave the Panthers a perfect A-plus grade for their work in the draft.
"Panthers general manager Dan Morgan approached the 2025 NFL Draft class with precision and calculated selections," Cameron wrote. "Even with major needs on defense, Carolina was not afraid to take an impact receiver to amplify its offense in Round 1, only to follow up with numerous potentially impactful defenders on Days 2 and 3. The gutsy approach earned the Panthers one of the highest marks in PFF’s draft grades."
Carolina had a strong close to the 2024 campaign, even if it went just 5-12 overall. Keep in mind that the Panthers play in the NFC South, an incredibly winnable division.
Obviously, it will require Young to take another step forward next season, but thanks to an incredibly strong draft class, Carolina has set itself up to make some serious noise in 2025.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers-Ravens blockbuster trade proposal nets Carolina first-round WR
Panthers rookie takes inspiration from two very different NFL legends
Jonathon Brooks shares message after being ruled out for entire season
Panthers should call about Chargers WR if Xavier Legette doesn’t break out