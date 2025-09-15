Carolina Panthers rise in Week 3 NFL power rankings despite 0-2 start
The Carolina Panthers are still winless going into Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, but there is hope after a comeback effort in a loss against the Arizona Cardinals.
Sportsnaut writer Matt Johnson conducted his power rankings, which had the Panthers moving up two spots from No. 32 to 30.
"Kudos to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers for rallying in Week 2, making the Cardinals sweat out what was originally a 27-3 game late in the third quarter. It still ended in a loss, but this is the version of the Panthers that showed up and fought in nearly every game in the second half last season. The talent still isn’t there to win much, but at least Dave Canales’ team fights," Johnson wrote.
The only teams ranked below the Panthers were the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, who are both 0-2 after tough losses to start the season. The Panthers are also 0-2 and suffered a difficult loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, their 19 unanswered points in the final 17 minutes or so against the Cardinals hold hope for what's to come.
The Panthers are still struggling, but they are turning a corner. They don't need to have everything figured out at this point during the season, but they are finding ways to compete.
If the Panthers can stay competitive, they should be in a good spot as the season continues to roll along.
The Panthers return to the field on Sunday to take on the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
