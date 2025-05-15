All Panthers

Carolina Panthers hilariously unveil schedule with video ft. Jaycee Horn, Xavier Legette

The Panthers had some secrets to reveal.

Zach Roberts

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Last night was one of the most important nights for NFL social media teams, including the Carolina Panthers. At 8 pm ET, every team unveiled its schedule with a different, clever social media video. Some were skits, which is what the Panthers used. In it, Robert Hunt gathered some key members of the team to share the new schedule with them, but the meeting couldn't quite get started.

Before revealing the schedule, Xavier Legette revealed his secret: that's not his real voice. He only puts on a nearly incomprehensible Southern accent to put off the vibe of an NFL player. Really, he speaks properly with a slightly British accent, enjoys fine art, consumes wines and cheeses, and does some light reading.

Then, Jaycee Horn interrupted with his own secret. During the offseason, the $100 million cornerback works as a volunteer with the sheriff's department as a deputy. In April, he set the record for the most seatbelt citations. That includes Ja'Tavion Sanders, who hadn't even begun driving yet.

Those two secrets prompted Chuba Hubbard to reveal his own. He shared that he'd been telling Coach Dave Canales that he's been metaphorically living in the gym, but instead, he's actually been living in the stadium. He eats, watches TV, and has a pet in the stadium. He never leaves Bank of America.

An aggravated Hunt thanked everyone before frustratedly revealing the schedule and flipping over the board. The meeting was for the secret schedule, not for players to unveil their darkest skeletons in the closet.

